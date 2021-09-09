 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says
0 comments

Covid-19: Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Sept. 9, 2021

Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says

WASHINGTON – The spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has delayed plans to reopen the U.S. border to Canadians, but the border will open as soon as federal officials deem it safe, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.

Responding to questions from The Buffalo News after delivering a speech at the National Press Club, Mayorkas offered the most detailed comments the Biden administration has offered to date about why the border remains closed to vaccinated Canadians when vaccinated Americans were admitted to Canada more than a month ago.

"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Mayorkas said.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Erik Brady: Separated by the border, slowed by the pandemic, one family packs a year of holidays into one memorable week: When you squeeze one year into one week, naturally you end it with New Year’s Eve, Brady writes. Read more

High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines: With plans to resume regionals and state championships in fall sports, including football, the NYSPHSAA has announced protocols for positive tests. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team
Local News

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team

  • Updated

The Pegulas have formed a tight group that is privy to the lease negotiations, opting to leave most of their executives free to focus on running the day-to-day operations of their football team and other entities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News