Covid-19: Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says

Sept. 9, 2021

Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says

WASHINGTON – The spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has delayed plans to reopen the U.S. border to Canadians, but the border will open as soon as federal officials deem it safe, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.

Responding to questions from The Buffalo News after delivering a speech at the National Press Club, Mayorkas offered the most detailed comments the Biden administration has offered to date about why the border remains closed to vaccinated Canadians when vaccinated Americans were admitted to Canada more than a month ago.

"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Mayorkas said.

