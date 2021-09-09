Covid-19: Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says

Sept. 9, 2021
Delta variant extended border shutdown, Homeland Security chief says
WASHINGTON – The spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant has delayed plans to reopen the U.S. border to Canadians, but the border will open as soon as federal officials deem it safe, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.
Responding to questions from The Buffalo News after delivering a speech at the National Press Club, Mayorkas offered the most detailed comments the Biden administration has offered to date about why the border remains closed to vaccinated Canadians when vaccinated Americans were admitted to Canada more than a month ago.
"We had hoped that by now, we would have opened up travel through the ports of entry, but regrettably because of the Delta variant, we've been delayed in doing so," Mayorkas said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Erik Brady: Separated by the border, slowed by the pandemic, one family packs a year of holidays into one memorable week: When you squeeze one year into one week, naturally you end it with New Year’s Eve, Brady writes. Read more
High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines: With plans to resume regionals and state championships in fall sports, including football, the NYSPHSAA has announced protocols for positive tests. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.