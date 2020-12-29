Covid-19: December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic

Dec. 29, 2020
December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic
Covid-19 officially claimed the lives of more Western New Yorkers in December than in any other month of the pandemic, a grim landmark that underscores the severity of the “second wave” across the five-county region.
Almost 1,400 people had died of the disease as of Monday – 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. The region reported 302 fatalities in May and 284 in April, the prior peak of the pandemic in Western New York.
For three of the region’s five counties – Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus – December is already the deadliest month of the pandemic. Ten people have died of Covid-19 in Chautauqua County this month, of 29 since the year began, and 18 have died in Cattaraugus County, of 45 this year.
In Erie County, which accounts for the majority of the region’s fatalities, and where fatality data is usually reported in twice-weekly batches, 328 deaths had been recorded as of Thursday. That number, which already exceeds April's high of 258 deaths, will rise further when the county reports its post-Christmas numbers, County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Depew teacher who helped memorialize Cleve Hill classmates dies of Covid-19: Dick Odien, a beloved Depew teacher, coach and stage manager for musicals, died Dec. 21 after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Read more
Oldest known downtown office building to become new Covid-19 response hub: The Lincoln Building, which once served as a school and historic worship space, is being transformed into a new $5.4 million hub for Erie County's fight against Covid-19. Read more
Sabres in 'regular communication' with New York State to try to host fans at KeyBank Center: The Sabres say they are working behind the scenes to try to welcome fans back into KeyBank Center at some point during the 2020-21 season. Read more
The year in sports: The pandemic caused a pause and then the games returned: The first thing we'll remember about 2020 in sports is the silence. From mid-March until July, the games were stopped because of Covid-19. Read more
My View: Hospital workers should get the vaccine: "I recently opted to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at work," writes Mark Ryan. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.