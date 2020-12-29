Covid-19: December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic

Dec. 29, 2020

December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic

Covid-19 officially claimed the lives of more Western New Yorkers in December than in any other month of the pandemic, a grim landmark that underscores the severity of the “second wave” across the five-county region.

Almost 1,400 people had died of the disease as of Monday – 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. The region reported 302 fatalities in May and 284 in April, the prior peak of the pandemic in Western New York.

For three of the region’s five counties – Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus – December is already the deadliest month of the pandemic. Ten people have died of Covid-19 in Chautauqua County this month, of 29 since the year began, and 18 have died in Cattaraugus County, of 45 this year.