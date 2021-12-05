Covid-19: Deaths spike weeks into WNY's virus surge

Dec. 5, 2021
Deaths spike weeks into WNY's Covid-19 surge
Covid-19 deaths spiked across the region last week in a now-predictable pattern, following a monthlong surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Nearly 60 people died of Covid-19 in Western New York during the week ending Dec. 3, according to data from the New York State Department of Health – a sharp jump from even one or two weeks ago, and a throwback to figures last seen at the tail end of last winter’s uptick.
Public officials have characterized the increase as a predictable consequence of the virus’s continued, far-ranging community spread. While more than 60% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated – and while the Covid-19 vaccines are highly protective against severe illness and death – a small fraction of vulnerable people still experience severe “breakthrough” cases.
At the same time, hundreds of thousands of eligible Western New Yorkers remain unvaccinated and thus roughly 14 times more likely to die of Covid-19 on average, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
