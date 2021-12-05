Covid-19: Deaths spike weeks into WNY's virus surge

Dec. 5, 2021

Deaths spike weeks into WNY's Covid-19 surge

Covid-19 deaths spiked across the region last week in a now-predictable pattern, following a monthlong surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Nearly 60 people died of Covid-19 in Western New York during the week ending Dec. 3, according to data from the New York State Department of Health – a sharp jump from even one or two weeks ago, and a throwback to figures last seen at the tail end of last winter’s uptick.

Public officials have characterized the increase as a predictable consequence of the virus’s continued, far-ranging community spread. While more than 60% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated – and while the Covid-19 vaccines are highly protective against severe illness and death – a small fraction of vulnerable people still experience severe “breakthrough” cases.