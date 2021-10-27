 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Deaths in recent months are higher than same period last year
Oct. 27, 2021

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have trended downward over the past couple of weeks, suggesting the latest surge is past its peak.

But more Erie County residents have died of Covid-19 in recent months than died during the same period last year, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday.

That's a worrisome sign for the next few months as cold weather drives more people indoors and with more traveling and gathering for the upcoming holidays, he said.

Poloncarz said he hopes the death toll won't be as high this fall and winter as last year because so many Erie County residents are now vaccinated.

"But it's not good when you see the total number of deaths for August, September and October of this year – after we vaccinated so many people – be higher than last year," he said.

