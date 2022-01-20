Covid-19: David Robinson: Even before Omicron hit, hiring in Buffalo Niagara was getting weaker

Jan. 20, 2022

David Robinson: Even before Omicron hit, hiring in Buffalo Niagara was getting weaker

Even before the Omicron surge hit the Buffalo Niagara region, the late fall uptick in hiring was losing steam.

New data from the State Labor Department on Thursday showed that hiring plateaued during December as the job market lost most of the momentum it gained from the solid job gains in November.

The region added just 500 jobs during December, after gaining 3,400 jobs during November. What made the sluggish December job growth more discouraging was that it fell back within a pattern of modest hiring that, with the exception of the November bump, had been in place since June.

“It’s slow and steady,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

Workers remain hesitant to start looking for jobs again with Covid-19 cases spiking, child care hard to find and costly and the labor shortage empowering workers to be pickier about the type of jobs they will take and the wages they’re willing to work for.