Covid-19: Cuomo: WNY leads state in infections again, so 'don't get cocky'

April 5, 2021

Cuomo: WNY leads state in Covid-19 infections again, so 'don't get cocky'

Western New York is back atop the state's Covid-19 infection statistics, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, pointing to community behavior as a driver of transmission rates.

As the state opens vaccination eligibility as of 8 a.m. Tuesday to everyone age 16 and up – and with one-third of New Yorkers vaccinated – Cuomo said some think the pandemic is ending.

The governor says they are wrong.

"It's not over and there are still variants and you can still get sick," Cuomo told reporters in a conference call Monday.

The seven-day average positive rate for the five counties the state calls Western New York – Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany – was 4.7% after reports were compiled among those receiving tests for the virus Sunday.

