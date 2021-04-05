Covid-19: Cuomo: WNY leads state in infections again, so 'don't get cocky'

April 5, 2021
Cuomo: WNY leads state in Covid-19 infections again, so 'don't get cocky'
Western New York is back atop the state's Covid-19 infection statistics, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, pointing to community behavior as a driver of transmission rates.
As the state opens vaccination eligibility as of 8 a.m. Tuesday to everyone age 16 and up – and with one-third of New Yorkers vaccinated – Cuomo said some think the pandemic is ending.
The governor says they are wrong.
"It's not over and there are still variants and you can still get sick," Cuomo told reporters in a conference call Monday.
The seven-day average positive rate for the five counties the state calls Western New York – Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany – was 4.7% after reports were compiled among those receiving tests for the virus Sunday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
State announces ad campaign to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations: The ad campaign comes as the number of Covid-19 cases surges across the state and Western New York. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: What's the cost of feeling lonely?: How serious is the problem of loneliness? Huge – before the pandemic, and even more so during it. Read more
Will the Restaurant Revitalization Fund make a difference in Western New York?: For restaurants ravaged by the pandemic, help is on the way. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $28.6 billion for restaurants – the single largest earmark in the stimulus bill. Read more
'This is a time to rejoice': Small crowd observes truncated Dyngus Day parade: The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the post-Lenten celebration last year, but it was cautiously brought back Monday as a semi-return to normal. Read more
Another Voice: Vaccination passports are barrier to equity for WNY: "Pushing businesses to use vaccination passports to admit people to events will slow down the economy in Western New York yet again," writes Jen Sidorova. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.