Covid-19: Cuomo says virus cases continue to tick upward
Covid-19: Cuomo says virus cases continue to tick upward

  July 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

Cuomo: Covid-19 caseloads continue to tick upward

Although Covid-19 caseload numbers remain small, they continue to increase slightly, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in Saturday's daily update.

On Friday, there were 1,156 positive Covid-19 tests statewide, a positivity rate of 1.39%.The state's seven-day rolling average was 1.19%, up from 1.09% on Thursday and 1.04% on Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases in Erie County and 5 in Niagara County on Friday.

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

