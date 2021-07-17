Covid-19: Cuomo says virus cases continue to tick upward

July 17, 2021

Cuomo: Covid-19 caseloads continue to tick upward

Although Covid-19 caseload numbers remain small, they continue to increase slightly, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in Saturday's daily update.

On Friday, there were 1,156 positive Covid-19 tests statewide, a positivity rate of 1.39%.The state's seven-day rolling average was 1.19%, up from 1.09% on Thursday and 1.04% on Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases in Erie County and 5 in Niagara County on Friday.

