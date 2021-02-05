Covid-19: Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities

Feb. 5, 2021
Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who last month raised the hopes of chronically ill New Yorkers by saying those with compromised immune systems could be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, offered details Friday.
He issued a list of diseases that make their sufferers eligible, three days after he said expanding the eligible list to add an estimated 4 million ill people would be "meaningless" and "posturing" – and the same day The Buffalo News published an article on Cuomo's lack of action in following up on his Jan. 12 comments that immunodepressed people should be added to the list.
Cuomo announced that those who have one of a long list of diseases, from cancer to diabetes to asthma to sickle-cell, regardless of their age, will be eligible to make appointments for shots, starting Feb. 15.
Pregnant women also are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
