Covid-19: Cuomo reports positive data but avoids question of mask mandate

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates: Even within the same city or bordering towns, vaccine disparity can be stark. That's why counties are now moving away from low-demand mass vaccination clinics to smaller school, church and community center pop-up sites. Read more

The Editorial Board: Schumer's influence could help reopen border with Canada: "The most obvious and useful of Schumer’s proposals followed his thought on expanding the definition of essential travelers," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more