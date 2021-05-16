Covid-19: Cuomo reports positive data but avoids question of mask mandate

May 16, 2021
Cuomo reports positive Covid data but avoids question of mask mandate
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said nothing Sunday about revoking Covid-19 mask requirements, but still offered good news of significantly lower infection rates throughout New York.
Observers had eagerly anticipated the governor's daily Covid-19 update since he announced Friday that his administration is reviewing new federal guidelines lifting recommendations for wearing masks in public to prevent spread of the disease. But he so far has not rescinded his own executive orders mandating mask use in certain situations.
Cuomo's Sunday report contained no results of the state review, even as he conveyed the lowest single-day positivity rate statewide – 1% – since Oct. 10.
Western New York's rate remained slightly higher at 1.85%, while the three once-ravaged downstate regions also reported their lowest readings since Sept. 3 at only 1%.
