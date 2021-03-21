Covid-19: Cuomo reports New York vaccination rate exceeds 25%

March 21, 2021
Cuomo reports New York vaccination rate exceeds 25%
Across the state on Saturday, 139,209 New Yorkers rolled up their sleeves to receive a vaccination against Covid-19.
And according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, that's another sign that with more than 7.5 million doses administered, the state maintains a healthy pace that will speed up again during midweek when a new allocation of vaccine arrives.
He also announced Sunday that pharmacies in New York State, previously restricted to giving Covid vaccines to residents over age 60 and teachers, can now give vaccine doses to those over age 16 with underlying health conditions. New Yorkers with comorbidities can prove their eligibility with a doctor's letter, medical information or a signed certification, he said.
Cuomo said that as the state receives more vaccine, it is "able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers."
The governor also said that 25.7% of New Yorkers have now received at least one vaccination.
