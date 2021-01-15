Covid-19: Cuomo: New York getting fewer vaccine doses from feds – not more

Jan. 15, 2021
Cuomo: New York getting fewer vaccine doses from feds – not more
New York expected to get more Covid-19 vaccine from the federal government this week after officials promised to release doses being held in reserve.
Instead, it got about 50,000 fewer doses from the Trump administration, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
New York received 250,000 shots of vaccine this week, the governor said, but has 7.1 million people eligible under the expanded federal guidelines that include anyone 65 years old or older.
"Our constraint is the federal supply," Cuomo said. "They increased the eligibility, they did not increase the supply."
Limited vaccine supply means the Erie County Department of Health will run out after two clinics on Saturday, unless more doses are received, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.
And Erie County isn't the only place running out – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled its clinics next week because of a supply shortage.
