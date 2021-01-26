Covid-19: Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first

Buffalo Niagara jobless rate rises to 7.5% as 'orange zone' limits take a toll: The December unemployment report showed that the orange zone restrictions sent a new wave of job cuts through the local economy, effectively ending a rebound in employment that had restored about three-quarters of the jobs that had been lost during the first month of the pandemic. Read more

Bank of America's temporary branch closings leave customers wondering: As of Tuesday, 10 of Bank of America's 21 branches in the Buffalo area were temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank of America has cited a few reasons for its temporary closings, including a dropoff in customer visits to a branch, a smaller-sized location that can't accommodate physical distancing and concerns about available staffing. Read more

The Editorial Board: Keep the tests to assess the performance of New York schools: "Students who have been learning remotely for much of this school year are clearly at a disadvantage. Their scores would likely suffer compared to what they would have achieved in a normal year. In that sense, the assessments would be unfair. And, yet, this is how children are learning this year. It is important to assess what they know and where the losses are. That’s the point, after all," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more