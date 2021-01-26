Covid-19: Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first

Jan. 26, 2021
Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to roll back some of the highly restrictive "orange zone" designations that have been in place in Erie County since November. But frustrated local businesses and athletic organizations haven't been waiting on Cuomo's goodwill.
They've been suing him – and winning.
A recent series of local suits coming before both Democratic and Republican State Supreme Court judges have either led to temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions barring enforcement of the governor's Covid-19 restrictions, or the suits have been quickly followed by the state loosening restrictions while legal challenges were still pending.
When the orange zone originally shuttered or further restricted "high-risk" nonessential businesses and activities, businesses and organizations sought legal remedies. Everything from the restoration of indoor dining in Erie County to the allowance of locally promoted musical acts and beauty salon reopenings has been preceded by local legal challenges.
"It's not a coincidence," said Paul Cambria, a local criminal defense and constitutional law attorney who has successfully won initial rulings on all four lawsuits he's filed on behalf of different businesses.
