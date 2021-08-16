Covid-19: Cuomo mandates vaccines for health care workers

Aug. 16, 2021

Cuomo mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers

Hospitals and long-term care facilities in New York State must require all employees to be vaccinated, outgoing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

Nursing homes and adult care facilities are considered long-term care facilities and must also require employees to vaccinate. Employees must receive their first dose by Sept. 27, the governor said.

But Cuomo's announcement left key questions unanswered:

• What will happen to workers who refuse to be vaccinated?

• Will the mandate apply to workers in non-hospital health care settings, such as nursing homes and blood draw centers and ambulances?

The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen over the last six weeks, although they remain well below earlier peaks. In Western New York, 163 newly confirmed cases were reported Saturday. On July 5, there were 14 new cases reported.