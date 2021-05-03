Covid-19: Cuomo: 'Major reopening' of New York to begin May 19

May 3, 2021
Cuomo: 'Major reopening' of New York to begin May 19
New York State will lift most capacity restrictions for businesses and public places on May 19, though the state will maintain a 6-foot social distancing requirement, with exceptions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Restaurants, offices, retail stores, gyms, hair salons, amusements and family entertainment locations will see an easing of pandemic-related capacity limits, the governor said during a news conference.
“It’s another substantial step to getting us back to normal," said Bill Lia, chairman of the New York State Fitness Alliance, which represents large and small fitness and studio owners across the state.
The state will keep a 6-foot social distancing requirement, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and capacity limits must incorporate that rule, the governor said.
The 6-foot limit would be lifted for events where all individuals who attend provide proof of a full vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test, he said.
