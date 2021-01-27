Covid-19: Cuomo lifts 'orange' and 'yellow' zones for Erie, Niagara counties

Jan. 27, 2021

Cuomo lifts 'orange' and 'yellow' zones for Erie, Niagara counties

The "orange" and "yellow" zones in Erie and Niagara counties have been lifted – but that doesn't mean a return to normal.

Changes in the state's shutdown rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday mean the region is back to where it was in the summer in terms of what's allowed, what's required and what's not considered safe.

The color zone regulations had put Covid-19 restrictions on everything from dining inside restaurants to the number of people allowed inside salons, and required frequent testing at schools.

Now, restaurants, which recently won the battle to be allowed to serve customers indoors, can seat up to 10 people at a table – up from four.

And school districts will no longer be required to conduct mass Covid-19 testing of teachers, staff and students.

Yet, a statewide 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants remains in place, and you still have to order food with an alcoholic beverage.