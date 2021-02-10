Covid-19: Cuomo decision on reopening large venues could be good news for Sabres

Feb. 10, 2021

Cuomo decision on reopening large venues could be good news for Sabres

The Buffalo Bills' home playoff wins weren't just big for Western New York, they provided a path for venues to reopen across the state.

That could be good news for the Buffalo Sabres and the team's fans – but don't bust out your favorite jersey and start lining up at the foot of Washington Street just yet.

Citing what he called the "unparalleled success" of fans attending Bills playoff games in January, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state's large arenas would be permitted to again host events starting Feb. 23.

Venues that seat 10,000 or more people will be able to reopen to 10% of their capacity, given that they meet state guidelines, including testing of all attendees.

But in a statement posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, the Sabres did not quite throw open the arena doors and yell, "Welcome back!"