Covid-19: Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home crisis

Feb. 15, 2021
Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home Covid-19 crisis
With criticism growing over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said he had "no excuses" and accepted responsibility for not being transparent with New Yorkers and contributing to the pain caused by the pandemic.
But his statement during an afternoon briefing did little to quell the controversy. Political opponents continued to say his response was too little and too late.
Meanwhile, Cuomo said the system for distributing Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be difficult for three to four more months.
The briefing was Cuomo's first wide-ranging defense of his administration's performance on the nursing home issue since the Health Department conceded that the number of nursing home patients who died was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals. Cuomo said that the total number of deaths was accurate.
"In retrospect, we should have prioritized providing more information," Cuomo said Monday. "No excuses: I accept responsibility for that. I am in charge. I take responsibility. We should have provided more information faster. We were too focused on doing the job and addressing the crisis of the moment and we did not do a good enough job in providing information. I take total responsibility for that. The pain in it is, it created confusion and cynicism and pain for the families of the loved ones."
The Editorial Board: 'No excuses' for Cuomo's slow response on nursing home deaths: "It’s always a mistake to fudge – or even appear to fudge – figures such as these. Cuomo is paying a price," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
