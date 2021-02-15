Covid-19: Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home crisis

Feb. 15, 2021

Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home Covid-19 crisis

With criticism growing over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said he had "no excuses" and accepted responsibility for not being transparent with New Yorkers and contributing to the pain caused by the pandemic.

But his statement during an afternoon briefing did little to quell the controversy. Political opponents continued to say his response was too little and too late.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said the system for distributing Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be difficult for three to four more months.

The briefing was Cuomo's first wide-ranging defense of his administration's performance on the nursing home issue since the Health Department conceded that the number of nursing home patients who died was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals. Cuomo said that the total number of deaths was accurate.