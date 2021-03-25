Covid-19: Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits

March 25, 2021
Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits
New York State has once again loosened some of its Covid-19 related restrictions on nursing home visits so that they align with federal guidelines.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Thursday announced revised nursing home visitation guidance to align with guidelines that were recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The guidance, which takes effect immediately, permits visitation at all times and for all residents, but with limited exceptions. These include exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas where there is high community spread and lower rates of vaccination among residents. There also are exceptions where there are residents with confirmed Covid-19 infections or those in isolation or quarantine. Nursing homes are still required to adhere to strong infection control practices.
"From the very beginning we've used science and data to find the appropriate balance between protecting our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes and the importance of allowing safe contact with their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.
