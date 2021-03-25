 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits
0 comments

Covid-19: Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

March 25, 2021

Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits

New York State has once again loosened some of its Covid-19 related restrictions on nursing home visits so that they align with federal guidelines.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Thursday announced revised nursing home visitation guidance to align with guidelines that were recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The guidance, which takes effect immediately, permits visitation at all times and for all residents, but with limited exceptions. These include exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas where there is high community spread and lower rates of vaccination among residents. There also are exceptions where there are residents with confirmed Covid-19 infections or those in isolation or quarantine. Nursing homes are still required to adhere to strong infection control practices.

"From the very beginning we've used science and data to find the appropriate balance between protecting our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes and the importance of allowing safe contact with their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Williamsville Catholic school to go remote after Covid outbreak: A Catholic school in Williamsville will switch to remote learning for a 10-day period following an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus at the school. Read more

Covid-19 vaccine availability announced: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has called on houses of worship to partner with medical providers to conduct vaccination clinics. Read more

M&T Bank donates $417,000 toward pandemic relief: The grants are aimed at addressing issues including food security, front-line health care and racial disparities. Read more

GM Kevyn Adams to coach Sabres after Don Granato, Matt Ellis enter Covid protocols: The Sabres have been dealt yet another challenge for Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh: Interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis won't be behind the bench due to Covid protocols. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News