Covid-19: Cuomo acknowledges vaccine 'chaos' but says he wanted to avoid panic among seniors

Jan. 22, 2021

Cuomo acknowledges vaccine 'chaos' but says he wanted to avoid panic among seniors

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo conceded Friday that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine created "chaos," but he sought to shift the blame to the federal government.

When a reporter pointed out that the eligibility recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were only guidelines and other states chose different paths, Cuomo said he adopted the CDC guidelines to avoid creating "panic" among senior citizens after they were made eligible.

"You now have 7 million people, all who are eligible, and they're chasing 250,000 vaccines per week," Cuomo said. "It made no sense, and it created chaos."

Cuomo said in retrospect, taking into account the limited supplies of the vaccine, it would have made more sense to complete vaccination of one group of eligible people before moving onto the next group.

He said nursing home residents, whom he said are still only 70% vaccinated, should have been the first choice, followed by health care workers in the state's Group 1A; other workers deemed essential in the state's Group 1B; and then seniors, in age brackets starting with 90-plus, 85-plus and so on.