Covid-19: Critics say Canadian test mandate snarls normal border traffic

Nov. 7, 2021

Critics say Canadian test mandate snarls normal border traffic

As the U.S. land border finally opens to leisure travelers from Canada, a local company has opened near the entrance to the Peace Bridge to provide rapid Covid-19 tests for those entering Canada.

But critics say the tests on leisure travelers entering Canada shouldn't even be required.

"The cost, the inconvenience and the unpleasant nature of the test are a major buzzkill to tomorrow's opening," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Sunday. "And it's a major disservice to people in the United States and Canada."

To enter Canada by land or bridge, anyone over age 5, regardless of their citizenship or vaccination status, must show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within the previous 72 hours. The U.S. requires that leisure travelers be vaccinated, but a negative test result is not needed.

WNY Rapid Testing – which also has four testing labs in Amherst, Niagara Falls, N.Y., Cheektowaga and inside the baggage claim area at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, charges $225 for its 30-minute PCR test.