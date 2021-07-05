Covid-19: Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher

July 5, 2021
Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher
The vaccine loosened Covid-19’s grip, and people are moving about freely and unmasked. But what’s with that blip in new cases spotted in Western New York?
“The virus is not gone,” said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the Institute for Healthcare Informatics at the University at Buffalo, who suspects that the highly contagious Delta variant and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions are two factors at play.
“The virus, unfortunately, will probably never be gone. It is probably with us for the rest of human history,” he said.
The recent blip involves small numbers – around a half-dozen more new cases a day over 10 days in the five-county Western New York region. But the uptick spoiled the steady plummet in new cases seen during the pandemic’s second summer.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Slight increases put state's Covid-19 rate higher than it's been in a month: The increases continue to be slight, but the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise statewide and in Western New York. Read more
Darwin Martin House resumes guided tours with second floor included for first time: The general tour of the Darwin Martin House for the first time includes the second-floor bedrooms Frank Lloyd Wright built for the Martin family, guests and servants. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.