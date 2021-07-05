Covid-19: Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher

July 5, 2021

Covid-19 shows stubborn flash in WNY as new cases tick higher

The vaccine loosened Covid-19’s grip, and people are moving about freely and unmasked. But what’s with that blip in new cases spotted in Western New York?

“The virus is not gone,” said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the Institute for Healthcare Informatics at the University at Buffalo, who suspects that the highly contagious Delta variant and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions are two factors at play.

“The virus, unfortunately, will probably never be gone. It is probably with us for the rest of human history,” he said.

The recent blip involves small numbers – around a half-dozen more new cases a day over 10 days in the five-county Western New York region. But the uptick spoiled the steady plummet in new cases seen during the pandemic’s second summer.

