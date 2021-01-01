Covid-19: Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY

Jan. 1, 2021
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY
Two key Covid-19 metrics have been on the rise in Western New York over the past week, according to state data.
Latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday. A week earlier, there were 488 patients hospitalized.
The latest hospitalization figure also approaches the region's high point for the entire pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.
There were 94 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on New Year's Eve, compared to 71 on Christmas Eve, state figures show.
Almost 1,400 people in the region had died between the start of the pandemic and Monday, including 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. Since Monday, the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has reported an unofficial total of 57 more deaths in the region as of Friday afternoon, including 45 in Erie County.
