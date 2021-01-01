Covid-19: Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY

Jan. 1, 2021

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise over past week in WNY

Two key Covid-19 metrics have been on the rise in Western New York over the past week, according to state data.

Latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday. A week earlier, there were 488 patients hospitalized.

The latest hospitalization figure also approaches the region's high point for the entire pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.

There were 94 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units on New Year's Eve, compared to 71 on Christmas Eve, state figures show.