Covid-19: County letter, 'inconsistent' rules, stir confusion over mask breaks in schools

Nov. 9, 2021

County letter, 'inconsistent' rules stir confusion over mask breaks in schools

Being allowed to take a break from wearing a mask in school seems to depend on where you go to school.

The practice is a common one in many classrooms throughout New York, but a letter from Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein to Williamsville Central Schools caused confusion when it said that New York State does not permit students to take mask breaks.

Buffalo Public Schools does not provide for the practice, either.

But 20 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, many parents and children remain frustrated with mandates that led to the closing of school buildings and remote learning, and some parents went to court to challenge the mask requirement.

At least one parent was ready to pull her daughter out of her Williamsville school because of the letter. And the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association notes that the state Health Department "is silent" on the issue, which the association interprets as not prohibiting the mask breaks.