Covid-19: 'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade

Feb. 10, 2022

'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade

Nobody is threatening gridlock or shutting down the U.S.-Canada border as groups are in Ottawa and at northern crossings over the past few days.

But local and out-of-town protesters are nevertheless heading for Buffalo and the Peace Bridge this weekend to show support for the growing movement against Covid-19 mandates started by Canadian truckers.

"This is bigger than masks or vaccinations," said Penny Fay, who is helping to organize a Convoy for America from Nashville to Buffalo this weekend. "It's about trying to control you and taking away your freedoms."

Organizers hope to form another procession from Penn Station in Manhattan to the Peace Bridge that will combine with local rallies and demonstrations with speakers Saturday and Sunday in Pat Sole Park near the bridge entrance. Those behind the effort have no idea how many will show, but emphasize they have no plans to enter the international span, shut it down or disrupt traffic.