Covid-19: 'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade
Covid-19: 'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade

  Feb. 10, 2022
Feb. 10, 2022

'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade

Nobody is threatening gridlock or shutting down the U.S.-Canada border as groups are in Ottawa and at northern crossings over the past few days.

But local and out-of-town protesters are nevertheless heading for Buffalo and the Peace Bridge this weekend to show support for the growing movement against Covid-19 mandates started by Canadian truckers.

"This is bigger than masks or vaccinations," said Penny Fay, who is helping to organize a Convoy for America from Nashville to Buffalo this weekend. "It's about trying to control you and taking away your freedoms."

Organizers hope to form another procession from Penn Station in Manhattan to the Peace Bridge that will combine with local rallies and demonstrations with speakers Saturday and Sunday in Pat Sole Park near the bridge entrance. Those behind the effort have no idea how many will show, but emphasize they have no plans to enter the international span, shut it down or disrupt traffic.

"Our plan is just a peaceful protest by a bunch of mama bears and papa bears," Fay said. "It's an effort to show Canada we support them. If other groups show, we want a peaceful demonstration and no problems."

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Send in the Guard: Catholic Health's nursing homes are getting National Guard help: For the first time since the pandemic began, the National Guard has been called in to help ease a staffing crunch at Catholic Health System's long-term care facilities. Read more

Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitation as wave of Covid-19 cases declines: Starting Friday, the health system will allow non-Covid-19 patients in its hospitals to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours. Read more

