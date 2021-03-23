Covid-19: Convention center out as vaccine site, vaccination gap continues to widen

March 23, 2021
Convention center out as vaccine site, vaccination gap continues to widen
The Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center is out as a mass vaccination site.
Erie County isn't receiving thousands of Covid-19 test results from SUNY campuses.
And, while 40% of some Amherst communities have been vaccinated, some poorer Buffalo communities have only 12% vaccinated.
In a wide-ranging media briefing Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein offered the latest updates on how the vaccine rollout is progressing.
