Covid-19: Clinics prep to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

Nov. 5, 2021

A shot and a coloring book: Clinics prep to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

Smaller, less-ouchy needles. Cool Band-Aids. Coloring books with crayons. Cuddly therapy doggos.

With kids as young as 5 now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, health departments, hospitals and pediatricians' offices are preparing to accommodate a whole new segment of the population with a whole bunch of fun stuff geared toward making the process a little less scary.

Erie County, home to a little over 70,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11, is holding its first clinic specifically geared that age group Saturday in conjunction with Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

All 300 appointments were snatched up within just a couple of hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final authorization earlier this week for emergency use of a smaller, pediatric dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

