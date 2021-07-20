Covid-19: City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public

July 20, 2021
City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public
Most offices in Buffalo City Hall will open to members of the public for walk-in services without appointments starting Monday.
Many city services have been available by appointment only since July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, but no proof of vaccination will be required. We believe our residents will do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow residents,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a news release.
