 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public
0 comments

Covid-19: City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

July 20, 2021

City Hall, Common Council meetings to reopen to the public

Most offices in Buffalo City Hall will open to members of the public for walk-in services without appointments starting Monday.

Many city services have been available by appointment only since July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, but no proof of vaccination will be required. We believe our residents will do the right thing to protect themselves and their fellow residents,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a news release.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Canada to open border in August – but will the U.S.?: Travelers heading north to Canada on Aug. 9 or soon thereafter may think the Peace Bridge and other border crossings look like one-way streets. Read more

The Editorial Board: Canada is reopening to Americans; where is the U.S. plan?: "The Biden administration needs to fast-track its planning for opening our side of the border to Canadians," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News