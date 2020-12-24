Covid-19: Christmas cheer: WNY no longer center of state's surge

December 24, 2020
Christmas cheer: WNY no longer center of state's Covid-19 surge
Western New York's Covid-19 positive test rate has continued its recent improvement compared to other regions in the state.
The region's rolling, seven-day average positive rate stood at 6.33% as of Wednesday, according to the most recent state data. That's a decline from the average of 6.39% on Tuesday and of 6.49% for Monday in the counties of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany.
And, after a lengthy stretch when Western New York had the highest regional positive rate in the state, drawing the concern of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the five-county region now ranks sixth in the state and well behind the 8%-plus rates for the Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes.
"Western New York, we've made progress," Cuomo said in his most recent news conference with reporters on Wednesday.
The overall state positive rate is 5.55%.
