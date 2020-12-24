Covid-19: Christmas cheer: WNY no longer center of state's surge

Jeff Miers: What a live music-starved public can reasonably expect in 2021: Well, you did it, folks. You helped. Your love for live music, your belief in its significance as a cultural driver and your recognition of its vitality as an economic asset for our community and others like it – all made their way to the people we employ to make things happen in our interest. The Save Our Stages Act has passed, as part of the Covid-19 Relief Bill. Read more