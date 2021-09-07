Covid-19: Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate, fears parents will pull students from school

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Looking forward to the new year: 'I hope the school stays open': After two school years like no others, families and educators are starting yet another unique educational experience. Read more

'There's a lot of anxiety': In Niagara Falls, the back-to-school routine is anything but: Tuesday was the first day for the 465 students at Niagara Falls Elementary School, which is housing pre-K to second grade this year. Read more