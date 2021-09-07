Covid-19: Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate, fears parents will pull students from school

Sept. 7, 2021
Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate, fears parents will pull students from school
Christian Central Academy filed a lawsuit Tuesday, seeking to keep Gov. Kathleen Hochul – among others – from imposing a mask mandate the school says threatens its very survival.
The legal action came a day before classes start at the private Williamsville school.
And it came 10 days after the state Health Department filed an emergency regulation requiring face masks for everyone entering schools, as Hochul promised when she took office.
By the time the emergency regulation came, Christian Central Academy had already formulated its parent-choice masking policy.
Dozens of parents chose to enroll their children on the basis of the parent-choice masking policy, and the school fears many of them will pull their children out of the school because of the mask mandate, according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit.
