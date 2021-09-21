Covid-19: Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County

Sept. 21, 2021

Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County

Covid-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant continue to go up in Erie County, but the rate of growth has slowed in recent weeks, the county Health Department reported Tuesday.

However, cases are rising at a faster rate among children younger than 18, particularly among those ages five to 10 who aren't yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. The weekly total among that population in the county rose by 76% over the course of one week.

Also, Covid-19 hospitalizations in Erie County have stabilized over the last couple of weeks, though the number of patients sick enough to require intensive care has ticked up again. And Covid-19 deaths in Erie County remain higher than reported in June and July, but nowhere near the numbers seen earlier this year before the vaccine was widely available.

Those are among the key points in the county Health Department's latest weekly Covid-19 data update.