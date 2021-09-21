Covid-19: Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County

Sept. 21, 2021
Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County
Covid-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant continue to go up in Erie County, but the rate of growth has slowed in recent weeks, the county Health Department reported Tuesday.
However, cases are rising at a faster rate among children younger than 18, particularly among those ages five to 10 who aren't yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. The weekly total among that population in the county rose by 76% over the course of one week.
Also, Covid-19 hospitalizations in Erie County have stabilized over the last couple of weeks, though the number of patients sick enough to require intensive care has ticked up again. And Covid-19 deaths in Erie County remain higher than reported in June and July, but nowhere near the numbers seen earlier this year before the vaccine was widely available.
Those are among the key points in the county Health Department's latest weekly Covid-19 data update.
"This whole wave has been muted, because of our earlier waves, but it's been a preventable wave," said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
As concerts move indoors, it's a fall feast for live music fans: The fall will offer a full palette of delights for music aficionados. Read more
Jeff Miers: Live music’s survival depends on you: "If you want live music to continue, you’re going to have to assume some responsibility to ensure it’s able to do so," writes Jeff Miers. Read more