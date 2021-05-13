Covid-19: CDC's new mask guidance prompts Cuomo to review Covid restrictions

May 13, 2021

CDC's new mask guidance prompts Cuomo to review Covid restrictions

Thursday's announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ending the government's recommendation about mask-wearing, indoors or out in most cases, for fully vaccinated people, was no big deal in the 26 states that already had scrapped most of their Covid-19 restrictions.

It was somewhat important in the 16 states that had set dates or criteria for ending pandemic rules.

But in New York, one of the eight states that has done neither of those things, the CDC left Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo with a decision to make.

The CDC's announcement seems to undercut Cuomo's policy of mask mandates, social distancing and capacity controls even for fully vaccinated people.

