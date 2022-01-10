Covid-19: CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada

Jan. 10, 2022
CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada as Covid-19 cases surge
WASHINGTON – Americans should avoid traveling to Canada because of the new wave of Covid-19 cases the country is experiencing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Monday.
The CDC put Canada in its highest-risk category: Level Four, citing a "very high" risk of Covid-19 infection for travelers heading north. Canada previously had been in Level Three high-risk category.
Canada requires Americans on nonessential trips to be vaccinated, and will require essential travelers – such as medical personnel and truck drivers – to be vaccinated as of this Saturday.
However, "because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the CDC said in its Monday announcement. "Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others."
It would be better still for Americans to stay home, the agency added.
"Avoid travel to Canada," the CDC said.
Amid that warning, the Covid-19 infection rate in the U.S. remains nearly twice as high as it is in Canada. That is one of several reasons why Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, lashed out at the CDC's recommendation against traveling north.
"This is exactly what the president says not to do," Higgins said. "This is panic stuff, when you have four levels, and the fourth level is deep red. You know, that says: 'Oh, my God, we're doomed again.' "
Higgins said the agency is losing credibility by consistently warning Americans against travel, instead of focusing on the need to take those protective measures.
"This is the largest public health agency in the world, and people are tuning it out," Higgins said. "Why? Because its information has been conflicting and confusing. And this flies in the face of the primary message that they should be sending to Americans and that is: get double vaxxed, get boostered and wear these masks."
