Covid-19: CDC warns Americans not to travel to Canada

Amid that warning, the Covid-19 infection rate in the U.S. remains nearly twice as high as it is in Canada. That is one of several reasons why Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, lashed out at the CDC's recommendation against traveling north.

"This is exactly what the president says not to do," Higgins said. "This is panic stuff, when you have four levels, and the fourth level is deep red. You know, that says: 'Oh, my God, we're doomed again.' "

Higgins said the agency is losing credibility by consistently warning Americans against travel, instead of focusing on the need to take those protective measures.

"This is the largest public health agency in the world, and people are tuning it out," Higgins said. "Why? Because its information has been conflicting and confusing. And this flies in the face of the primary message that they should be sending to Americans and that is: get double vaxxed, get boostered and wear these masks."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE