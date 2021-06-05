Covid-19: Catholics obliged to attend Sunday Masses again, beginning this weekend

June 5, 2021

Catholics obliged to attend Sunday Masses again, beginning this weekend

Bosses are calling employees back into the office. Area school children have returned full time to the classroom. And now Bishop Michael W. Fisher is asking 500,000 Western New York Catholics to take a seat in church again.

Fisher and three other bishops in New York State this weekend lifted dispensations from obligatory Mass attendance that had been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Catholic churches have been open for in-person Masses since June 2020, and Catholics under normal circumstances are required to attend weekly Sunday Mass as part of practicing their faith. But even with churches open, many bishops continued the dispensation, which allowed parishioners to stay home and watch Mass by livestream if they have underlying health conditions or otherwise feared contracting Covid-19 by gathering with others.

Fisher, along with the bishops of Rochester, Syracuse and Ogdensburg, said last month it was time to reverse the dispensation, effective June 5 and 6.