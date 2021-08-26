 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Cash supports mask mandate, but won't require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff
Covid-19: Cash supports mask mandate, but won't require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff

Aug. 26, 2021

Cash supports mask mandate, but won't require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said he supports mandatory masking in schools and mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for school employees. But he will not require teachers and staff to be vaccinated.

"I don’t think that’s my role, I really think that's a health department role, either at local and/or state level," Cash told The Buffalo News Editorial Board on Thursday.

Cash said that's why he is hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul will get the extraordinary powers granted to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during the Covid-19 pandemic state of emergency.

"If she gets those powers that he had through this tricky year, with this Delta variant raging, I think she will make sound decisions," Cash said. "I think she will consult with districts and we can get through this together."

