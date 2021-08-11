Aug. 11, 2021

Covid-19 cases still rising, prompting mask-wearing inside Highmark Stadium

The trend of rising Covid-19 cases continues unabated. And that could have ramifications for football fans.

Statistics released this week by Erie County show rapidly growing case numbers for four straight weeks, as well as rising hospitalizations since the end of July.

On the upside, the number of cases serious enough to warrant admission to intensive care has not risen at a corresponding rate, suggesting that vaccinations are helping to keep life-threatening illnesses at bay. The number of people needing airway assistance has been creeping upward, however, though the numbers remain in single digits. Three Covid-19 related deaths were reported over the past week.

The week-over-week growth has seen double-digit percentage growth with 650 people testing positive last week, based on the latest weekly report from the county Health Department. This weekly total represents the highest number of new cases since mid-May and a 23% increase in cases over the previous week.