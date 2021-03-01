 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY
0 comments

Covid-19: Cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

March 1, 2021

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY

One year since New York State's first Covid-19 case was identified, the recent data on the virus keeps trending in the right direction, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The state's Covid-19 positive test rate for Sunday was 3.6%, while the average test rate for the seven-day period ending on Sunday was 3.1%, Cuomo's office announced Monday.

In the five-county Western New York region, Sunday's positive rate was 3.9%, but the seven-day, rolling average – considered a more accurate measure – was 1.89% as of Sunday. That's the same percentage as Saturday and the region's lowest rate since Oct. 29.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

St. Bonaventure president dies of Covid-19: St. Bonaventure University President Dennis R. DePerro died Monday as a result of complications from Covid-19, the university announced. Read more

Taste of Buffalo, Allentown Art Festival among summer events planning comeback: A Taste of Buffalo, the nation's largest two-day food festival, announced Monday that it will be back in July. It's not the only festival planning a return. Read more

43North plans for return of competition this year: 43North plans to revive its business plan competition this year, following a one-year hiatus. But organizers are still working out what the program will look like and exactly when it will take place. Read more

An 'outlier': The SUNY campus that brought all students back during a pandemic: While many SUNY campuses hosted a quarter or less of their courses face to face in the fall, 87% of classes at Alfred State in Allegany County were in-person. Read more

The Editorial Board: Higgins is smart to start pushing to restart normal travel to Canada: "Economic and social patterns have been necessarily disrupted by the virus, but they are intrinsic to life in border communities," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

My View: Covid-19 confinement brings new awareness: "I do not like feeling restricted at this stage of life. However, it definitely beats the alternative," writes Michael K. Hall. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News