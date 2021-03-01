March 1, 2021
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY
One year since New York State's first Covid-19 case was identified, the recent data on the virus keeps trending in the right direction, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The state's Covid-19 positive test rate for Sunday was 3.6%, while the average test rate for the seven-day period ending on Sunday was 3.1%, Cuomo's office announced Monday.
In the five-county Western New York region, Sunday's positive rate was 3.9%, but the seven-day, rolling average – considered a more accurate measure – was 1.89% as of Sunday. That's the same percentage as Saturday and the region's lowest rate since Oct. 29.
