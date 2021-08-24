Covid-19: Cases climb in Erie County, but hospitalization rate remains relatively low

Artpark announces vaccinated-only Phoebe Bridgers show: The Los Angeles-based indie songwriter and producer has requested that all attendees for the concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 will have to show proof of full vaccination. Unlike other events, there will not be any on-site testing or negative test results accepted. No one under the age of 12 will be admitted. Read more

BPO requiring proof of vaccine or negative Covid-19 test plus masks: The new policy goes into effect Sept. 11 through Oct. 30 "and may be extended if community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high," the BPO said. Read more