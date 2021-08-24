Aug. 24, 2021
Covid-19 cases climb in Erie County, but hospitalization rate remains relatively low
New cases of Covid-19 in Erie County have been climbing by double-digit percentages every week since mid-July. Last week saw a 20% increase in cases over the prior week. In fact, with new cases starting to surpass 1,000 a week, the numbers are at their highest levels since early May.
So why aren't we seeing local and state leaders impose the same economic shutdowns and capacity restrictions that existed back then?
Because in early May, Erie County was reporting 200 patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds. But as of this past Sunday, fewer than half that number have been hospitalized. Over the past week, the county's hospitalization figures have hovered between 88 and 98 cases a day.
A similar pattern is playing out at the regional and state levels.
The bottom line: Because more county residents are vaccinated, fewer people are suffering serious illnesses and fewer are dying due to the virus.
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
On an eventful Day 1, Hochul seeks to change the culture and slow the pandemic: Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged a new spirit of cooperation among the levels of government, a booster dose of public transparency and even a “culture” change in Albany. Read more
Hochul imposes school mask mandate, wants to require staff vaccines: A universal mask mandate will be imposed by the state on all public and private schools as students get to return to classes in the coming weeks, and officials are looking at ways to mandate vaccines for school employees, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday on her first day in office. Read more
WNY school officials praise Hochul for 'clarity' on mask mandate: Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement of a universal mask mandate in all state K-12 schools was welcomed by some, opposed by others, and not unexpected. Read more
Workers allege racial discrimination in lawsuit against Mercy Hospital: Three workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo – and three others no longer employed there – have filed a lawsuit against the hospital, alleging Black employees are routinely assigned the more difficult and dangerous work cleaning Covid-19 rooms while white employees get easier cleaning assignments. Read more
As the pandemic zigs, the live entertainment business zags: Artists and venues have decided that using an honor system for patrons is too risky and are instead taking responsibility for slowing the spread of Covid-19. Read more
Artpark announces vaccinated-only Phoebe Bridgers show: The Los Angeles-based indie songwriter and producer has requested that all attendees for the concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 will have to show proof of full vaccination. Unlike other events, there will not be any on-site testing or negative test results accepted. No one under the age of 12 will be admitted. Read more
BPO requiring proof of vaccine or negative Covid-19 test plus masks: The new policy goes into effect Sept. 11 through Oct. 30 "and may be extended if community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high," the BPO said. Read more
Four Bills players, including Cole Beasley, must go through Covid-19 protocol re-entry process: According to the report, wide receivers Beasley and Gabriel Davis tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, but they still have to go through the re-entry process. Had they been vaccinated, they would have been able to practice with a negative test. General manager Brandon Beane said defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler also will need to go through the re-entry process. Read more
Two series against Bears represent big step forward for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins: The Bills’ left tackle was in the starting lineup Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field as he continues his recovery from a harrowing bout with Covid-19. Read more
The Editorial Board: Mandates from Hochul and Poloncarz serve the goal of keeping kids in school: "Requiring vaccines and masks to start the school year is the right call," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
