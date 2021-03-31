March 31, 2021
Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults
Covid-19 infections are rising again across the region after three solid months of a steep decrease. But they’re increasing far more sharply in one key demographic: teenagers and young adults under 30.
Young adults have accounted for a disproportionate share of cases through much of the pandemic – both in Western New York and across the country, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But this uptick is notable for its timing: It comes amid an unanticipated spring surge in both new infections and hospitalizations, and on the brink of an expansion to the vaccine rollout that will make upward of 200,000 young adults in Western New York eligible for shots.
Since early March, new cases among 20-somethings more than doubled. By comparison, elderly residents in their 70s and 80s – among the most at-risk of severe complications – saw a far more moderate uptick, from 104 to 145 weekly cases.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Two Buffalo charter schools seek 2nd chance to prove themselves, avoid closing: Two years ago, Westminster and Enterprise – home to close to 1,000 students – had their charters renewed with the expectations that they needed to improve their reading and math scores if they were to remain open. Then came Covid-19, and the cancellation of the state’s standardized tests, leaving the two schools with little chance to prove themselves. Read more
Jacqueline C. Groszkowski, 77, longtime teacher 'left world a better place': Mrs. Groszkowski died of Covid-19 on March 26 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she had been a patient for 16 days. "Her generosity was far-reaching," said Sandra Ash, one of her two daughters. "She left the world a better place and that is testimony of a life well lived." Read more
How Buffalo is keeping that Dyngus Day state of mind: While the pandemic forced an intermission for the traditional post-Lenten celebration in 2020, plans are in place for the Dyngus Day parade to make a cautious comeback this year. Read more
Virtual events for April: music, art and crafty projects: From spring flower arranging to a virtual Dyngus Day beer tasting, there's plenty to do virtually in April. Read more
The Editorial Board: Infection rates increase as Covid-19-weary New Yorkers prematurely declare victory: "We truly are all in this together – vaccinated or not. Let’s all help each other and ourselves by acknowledging that danger remains real and present," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.