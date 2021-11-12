Nov. 12, 2021

Covid-19 cases are rising in younger people. So are urgent calls to get them vaccinated.

Doctors and medical experts have been making the case for weeks for getting children vaccinated: It keeps them from getting seriously sick, keeps them in school and activities and protects family members.

The most recent data about Covid-19 cases suggests the initiative is coming just in time.

The rise in Covid-19 caseloads in Erie County is driven in large part by school-age children. According to data released this week by the county Health Department, 690 of the 2,690 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases were found in people ages 18 and under.

That's 25.6% of the total, and it's an increase of 180 cases among county children in the space of a week.

According to the most recent report, the age groups with the highest positivity rates were school-aged children: 7.1% for 5- to 10-year-olds; 11% for 11- to 13-year-olds; and 8.4% for 14- to 17-year-olds.