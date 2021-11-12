Nov. 12, 2021
Covid-19 cases are rising in younger people. So are urgent calls to get them vaccinated.
Doctors and medical experts have been making the case for weeks for getting children vaccinated: It keeps them from getting seriously sick, keeps them in school and activities and protects family members.
The most recent data about Covid-19 cases suggests the initiative is coming just in time.
The rise in Covid-19 caseloads in Erie County is driven in large part by school-age children. According to data released this week by the county Health Department, 690 of the 2,690 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases were found in people ages 18 and under.
That's 25.6% of the total, and it's an increase of 180 cases among county children in the space of a week.
According to the most recent report, the age groups with the highest positivity rates were school-aged children: 7.1% for 5- to 10-year-olds; 11% for 11- to 13-year-olds; and 8.4% for 14- to 17-year-olds.
“There are enough pediatric cases in the community where it’s hard to argue that kids don’t spread it," said Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious disease specialist at Catholic Health, who said getting more youth vaccinated will "take another chunk out of the potential transmission of cases."
