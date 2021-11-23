 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County
0 comments

Covid-19: Cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nov. 23, 2021

Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County

With Erie County reinstating an indoor mask mandate this week and threatening more extreme restrictions if Covid-19 cases continue to increase, some local school superintendents say that at no point should the county require schools to go fully remote again.

“Unequivocally, closing schools would be the absolute worst thing we could do,” said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association. “You’d literally be closing one of the safest places in the Covid era to kids, who need to be safe and need to learn.”

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash agrees that kids are safest in school. He said he thinks instruction will continue in person through at least the end of December. But he’s not ruling out the possibility of going fully remote again at some point during this school year. 

The number of Covid-19 cases in the community is increasing, and even with the best precautions in place, some infected students and staff will end up spreading the virus to others in school, he said in an interview Tuesday.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination: Some bars are requiring proof of vaccination as the mask rule went into effect ahead of Thanksgiving Eve, traditionally one of the busiest nights for bars in Buffalo. Read more

Despite plenty of 'help wanted' signs, local unemployment remains above pre-pandemic levels: The region's workforce, which normally would grow at a time when jobs are plentiful and companies are hiring, is instead shrinking. Read more

Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs: Health care workers who were previously granted religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate are losing those exemptions, forcing them to get a valid medical exemption or get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: Are we too Covid hot to trot, disco and shop? Not necessarily: This year, two big Buffalo holiday events – the Turkey Trot and World's Largest Disco – are dealing with an uninvited guest: Covid-19. Read more

The Editorial Board: Masking requirement is a smart start to ease crowded hospitals, but restaurateurs should plan for vaccine mandate: "Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took a necessary step Monday in responding to high hospitalization rates in Erie County," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound
Crime News

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound

  • Updated

Officers responding to a 911 call about 11:08 a.m. found the victim in a home on Highgate Avenue, between Parkridge and Cordova avenues, just south of the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News