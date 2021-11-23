Covid-19: Cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County

Nov. 23, 2021
Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County
With Erie County reinstating an indoor mask mandate this week and threatening more extreme restrictions if Covid-19 cases continue to increase, some local school superintendents say that at no point should the county require schools to go fully remote again.
“Unequivocally, closing schools would be the absolute worst thing we could do,” said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association. “You’d literally be closing one of the safest places in the Covid era to kids, who need to be safe and need to learn.”
Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash agrees that kids are safest in school. He said he thinks instruction will continue in person through at least the end of December. But he’s not ruling out the possibility of going fully remote again at some point during this school year.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the community is increasing, and even with the best precautions in place, some infected students and staff will end up spreading the virus to others in school, he said in an interview Tuesday.
