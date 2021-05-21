Covid-19: Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal

May 21, 2021
Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal
In February, when Covid-19 vaccines were scarce, an Amherst podiatrist who was volunteering at a vaccine distribution site at Erie Community College South Campus in Hamburg allegedly took a single dose of a vaccine.
Prosecutors said Dr. Roy R. DeFrancis brought the vaccine home for his wife, who qualified to receive the vaccine under the state's guidelines at that time because of her age.
DeFrancis was arraigned Friday morning in Hamburg Town Court on a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Town Justice Carl W. Morgan, with consent from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, adjourned the case in contemplation of dismissal. If convicted, DeFrancis could have faced up to a year in jail.
"While it was improper, our investigation found that this doctor’s intention was to bring home a dose of the vaccine to his wife, which potentially may have gone unused before the end of the day," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement.
