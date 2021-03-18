Covid-19: Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open

March 18, 2021

Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open

The state will double the number of fans allowed in to watch the Buffalo Bisons – or, possibly, the Toronto Blue Jays – when the baseball season starts at Sahlen Field.

The attendance boost is among a number of changes announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as improving numbers for Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations prompt the state to ease restrictions meant to keep the virus in check. The state saw an average positive test rate of 3.28% for the seven days ending Wednesday, a rate last seen before the holiday-fueled surge that began in late fall.

Another key change in the state's Covid-19 regulations revealed Thursday allows large outdoor venues to open this spring for concerts and other shows, though also at a limited capacity.

“It’s certainly a big step in the right direction,” said Josh Holtzman of Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions, who will present drive-in shows at both the Silver Lake Twin Drive-In in Perry and at Batavia Downs this summer.