Covid-19: Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open

March 18, 2021
Capacity doubled at Bisons' Sahlen Field, outdoor concert venues set to open
The state will double the number of fans allowed in to watch the Buffalo Bisons – or, possibly, the Toronto Blue Jays – when the baseball season starts at Sahlen Field.
The attendance boost is among a number of changes announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as improving numbers for Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations prompt the state to ease restrictions meant to keep the virus in check. The state saw an average positive test rate of 3.28% for the seven days ending Wednesday, a rate last seen before the holiday-fueled surge that began in late fall.
Another key change in the state's Covid-19 regulations revealed Thursday allows large outdoor venues to open this spring for concerts and other shows, though also at a limited capacity.
“It’s certainly a big step in the right direction,” said Josh Holtzman of Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions, who will present drive-in shows at both the Silver Lake Twin Drive-In in Perry and at Batavia Downs this summer.
"Look at Batavia Downs: A 20% capacity ceiling means we can do 1,000 people at a concert starting April 1. Plus, patrons who are fully vaccinated can show their card and avoid needing a test. That’s a big help," Holtzman added.
Effective April 1, professional sports teams that play in an outdoor venue that seats at least 2,500 fans can open at 20% of total capacity, twice the 10% capacity limit announced last month. In Buffalo, this would raise the number of fans allowed into Sahlen Field to about 3,300.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Poloncarz's emergency spending authority remains intact – at least for now: The Republican-supported minority caucus pushed to vote Thursday on revoking Poloncarz's unilateral ability to spend money out of funds designated for Covid-19 response. But the matter was ultimately sent to committee for a "more robust discussion" next week. Read more
Judge says ICE detainees in Batavia can be vaccinated at public sites: The order applies to about 85 detainees who could now make their own appointments if they were not being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility. Read more
Sabres' game against Bruins still on after Covid-19 scare for both teams: The latest encounter with Covid-19 reached the Sabres only 24 hours after General Manager Kevyn Adams fired former coach Ralph Krueger. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.