Covid-19: Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening

June 2, 2021
Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening
WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins has long been something of a lone wolf howling almost daily about the pandemic-inspired closure of the U.S.-Canada border.
The chorus is getting louder, thanks to a handful of influential Canadians speaking out against the shutdown, too.
Higgins on Wednesday joined two members of the Canadian Parliament in issuing a joint statement that said: "Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Canada’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel is clear: individuals with proof of immunity can travel safely and should not be subject to quarantine requirements. It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries’ deeply interconnected economies.”
The statement follows a letter that Canadian business leaders sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging that planning begin for a border reopening.
