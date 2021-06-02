Covid-19: Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening

Canadian politicians join Higgins' call for border reopening

Higgins on Wednesday joined two members of the Canadian Parliament in issuing a joint statement that said: "Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Canada’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel is clear: individuals with proof of immunity can travel safely and should not be subject to quarantine requirements. It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries’ deeply interconnected economies.”