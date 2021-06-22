Covid-19: Canada's Justin Trudeau: Border restrictions could be loosened in weeks, not months

June 22, 2021
Canada's Justin Trudeau: Border restrictions could be loosened in weeks, not months
WASHINGTON – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday offered a slim reed of hope that the closure of the Canadian border won't last all summer, saying that the next phase of the crossing's gradual reopening could begin within a few weeks.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "We are doing things gradually, but we are talking about weeks and not months anymore. We certainly hope we will have more good news about reopenings in the coming weeks.”
Trudeau's comments came a day after several of his ministers revealed that returning Canadians and others who already have the right to enter Canada may do so without entering quarantine starting July 5. Otherwise, though, both the Canadian and the U.S. governments have announced in the past week that the border will remain closed for a 16th consecutive month, through July 21, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, Rep. Brian Higgins – a Buffalo Democrat who has led the call for a quick border opening – said he found some new hope in Trudeau's latest comments.
"We welcome this change in tone, and hope it will lead to swift action," Higgins said. "But separated families, homeowners and businesses that rely on the border need to see concrete and specific actions. For months people have been waiting for clear direction on plans for reopening the U.S.-Canada border. Movement that gets us closer to action sooner rather than later is welcome."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WIVB's Christy Kern exits station, explains her mysterious absence was due to Covid-19: WIVB-TV anchor Christy Kern announced her exit from the station Tuesday in a lengthy Facebook and Twitter post in which she cleared up the mystery of her extended absence. She explained that she was infected with Covid-19 and is what has been termed a long hauler. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.