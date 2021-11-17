Covid-19: Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans

Nov. 17, 2021
Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans
Canada is about to relax its requirement that returning Canadians pass a Covid test before coming home, but it could be a while before the nation to the north starts allowing Americans in without first getting tested for Covid-19.
In a private meeting Wednesday with about a dozen House members, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation would announce its new border plan in a day or two. But he also said that it will first ease the requirement that Canadians must show a negative test before returning to Canada.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who attended the meeting, said Trudeau indicated that his nation is still working out the final details of its plan. But Higgins also said the prime minister said the testing requirement would be ended for Canadians first, then visiting Americans at a later date, and at a still later point for others from around the world.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Rising Covid-19 cases causing WNY hospitals to fill up – again: Yet another surge of Covid-19 cases in Western New York is straining hospital resources and forcing an exhausted health care workforce back on its heels, drying up bed capacity across the region and leaving officials concerned heading into the holiday season. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.