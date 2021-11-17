Covid-19: Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans

Nov. 17, 2021

Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans

Canada is about to relax its requirement that returning Canadians pass a Covid test before coming home, but it could be a while before the nation to the north starts allowing Americans in without first getting tested for Covid-19.

In a private meeting Wednesday with about a dozen House members, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation would announce its new border plan in a day or two. But he also said that it will first ease the requirement that Canadians must show a negative test before returning to Canada.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who attended the meeting, said Trudeau indicated that his nation is still working out the final details of its plan. But Higgins also said the prime minister said the testing requirement would be ended for Canadians first, then visiting Americans at a later date, and at a still later point for others from around the world.

