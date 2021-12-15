Covid-19: Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential travel, but stays silent on US

Dec. 15, 2021
Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential travel, but stays silent on US
WASHINGTON – The Canadian government on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid any unnecessary international travel amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, including some tied to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
But officials stopped short of a renewed shutdown of the U.S.-Canada border.
"If you do not have to travel internationally, please do not," said Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian minister for intergovernmental affairs.
The announcement came a day after rumors filled the Canadian press and social media that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was considering once again shutting down nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border – which was shut down between March 2020 and August 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while officials did not announce such a drastic move, they noted it was a possibility if the recent wave of increased infections in Canada gets worse.
Asked about possibly banning the entry of foreigners into Canada, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said: "We will take the best action that we can with the information that's available to us."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Rod Watson: Documentary taps community voices to combat vaccine hesitancy: The film from the Community Health Center of Buffalo and the Buffalo Documentary Project includes not only the center’s medical experts busting myths and breaking down the science around the vaccines in ways that are easy to understand, it also includes everyday people from Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: How likely are you to run into Covid-19 at a party?: The answer depends on your own health status, where – and with whom – you spend your days and who else is going. It becomes even trickier when you consider that many infected individuals may not show symptoms. Read more
Gym owner charged with trespassing outside Orchard Park School Board meeting: Police said in a news release that Robert F. Dinero had been advised previously that he was not allowed to be in any Orchard Park Central School building. Read more
Sabres shaken by uncertainty caused by rash of Covid-19 cases around NHL: Anxiety swept through the Buffalo Sabres ahead of their game Tuesday in Winnipeg as news spread about a rash of Covid-19 cases across the National Hockey League and professional sports. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.