Covid-19: Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential travel, but stays silent on US

Dec. 15, 2021

Canada tells residents to avoid nonessential travel, but stays silent on US

WASHINGTON – The Canadian government on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid any unnecessary international travel amid a wave of Covid-19 infections, including some tied to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

But officials stopped short of a renewed shutdown of the U.S.-Canada border.

"If you do not have to travel internationally, please do not," said Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian minister for intergovernmental affairs.

The announcement came a day after rumors filled the Canadian press and social media that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was considering once again shutting down nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border – which was shut down between March 2020 and August 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while officials did not announce such a drastic move, they noted it was a possibility if the recent wave of increased infections in Canada gets worse.