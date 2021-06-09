Covid-19: Canada rolls out new border rules – to a hostile reaction

June 9, 2021

Canada rolls out new border rules – to a hostile reaction

Hopes for a quick reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border faded Wednesday as the Canadian government rolled out a modest change that won't admit more Americans to the country and the Biden administration established "working groups" to study loosening travel restrictions.

Under Canada's new rules, which are set to take effect in early July, no additional travelers – such as tourists or the American owners of homes in Canada – will be allowed to enter. Instead, the new rules merely mean that those who already have the right to enter Canada won't have to endure a hotel quarantine when they arrive.

The narrowness of those new rules prompted a hostile reaction from Americans who have been pushing for a broader border reopening, such as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.