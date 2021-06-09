Covid-19: Canada rolls out new border rules – to a hostile reaction

June 9, 2021
Canada rolls out new border rules – to a hostile reaction
Hopes for a quick reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border faded Wednesday as the Canadian government rolled out a modest change that won't admit more Americans to the country and the Biden administration established "working groups" to study loosening travel restrictions.
Under Canada's new rules, which are set to take effect in early July, no additional travelers – such as tourists or the American owners of homes in Canada – will be allowed to enter. Instead, the new rules merely mean that those who already have the right to enter Canada won't have to endure a hotel quarantine when they arrive.
The narrowness of those new rules prompted a hostile reaction from Americans who have been pushing for a broader border reopening, such as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
“Once again the Canadian government has failed to respond to the needs of the shared cross-border community," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. "Any action that does not allow for the expansion of the essential traveler designation to include anyone who has undertaken their responsibility to get vaccinated will only add to the confusion and frustration felt on both sides of the border. The continued intransigence is a slap in the face to the countless Americans and Canadians along the northern border.”
