Covid-19: Canada added to State Department 'do not travel' list

April 22, 2021

Canada added to State Department 'do not travel' list

With Covid-19 continuing to sweep across Canada, the U.S. State Department this week offered Americans some blunt advice.

Don't go there.

For the first time, the State Department added Canada to its "do not travel" list, which names countries that Americans should avoid for safety reasons. It is part of an effort to make the State Department's travel advisories comport with Covid-19 advice offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That move means more than 115 countries – including Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Germany as well as Canada – found themselves listed alongside places like Afghanistan in the State Department's list of the world's most dangerous places, all because of the pandemic