Covid-19: Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push

July 26, 2021
Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push
With roughly one in four New Yorkers still unvaccinated against Covid-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the state will attempt to boost the vaccination rate by targeting 117 ZIP codes that have both low vaccination rates and a high spread of Covid with outreach efforts by community-based organizations.
Twenty-five of those ZIP codes are outside New York City and Long Island and include two in Western New York: 14215 in Buffalo and Cheektowaga and 14770 along the Pennsylvania border in Cattaraugus County.
Because the problem now is "vaccine hesitancy," New York needs to take "a different approach" with those who have not yet been vaccinated, Cuomo said.
Community-based organizations, who will be going door to door, are in a better position to connect with individuals who remain hesitant to get vaccinated, Cuomo said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Colts coach Frank Reich, former Bills quarterback, tests positive for Covid-19: Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Reich's test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccinated, has been asymptomatic. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.