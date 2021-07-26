Covid-19: Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push

July 26, 2021

Buffalo's 14215 ZIP code among those Cuomo targets for vaccine push

With roughly one in four New Yorkers still unvaccinated against Covid-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the state will attempt to boost the vaccination rate by targeting 117 ZIP codes that have both low vaccination rates and a high spread of Covid with outreach efforts by community-based organizations.

Twenty-five of those ZIP codes are outside New York City and Long Island and include two in Western New York: 14215 in Buffalo and Cheektowaga and 14770 along the Pennsylvania border in Cattaraugus County.

Because the problem now is "vaccine hesitancy," New York needs to take "a different approach" with those who have not yet been vaccinated, Cuomo said.

Community-based organizations, who will be going door to door, are in a better position to connect with individuals who remain hesitant to get vaccinated, Cuomo said.