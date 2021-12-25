 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas
Dec. 25, 2021

Heather Gallagher rushed to a drug store Christmas morning to get a Covid-19 testing kit.

"My kids have the sniffles and I don't want to give it to my parents," the Buffalo resident said. "They woke up with it this morning, and we wouldn't want to put them in a bad position."

Gallagher's family members are all vaccinated, and everyone eligible has gotten a booster shot, but that still meant a lot of questions and concerns as they celebrated a second Covid-19 Christmas.

2021, which began with such optimism as a vaccine became available, saw the holiday season arrive with a record number of cases in Erie County on Thursday, and mounting fears over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant.

Still, because of the vaccines, families were more apt to venture out to see loved ones this Christmas than last year. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Erie County dip below 300: As of Dec. 23, there were 292 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County hospitals, a drop of 24 patients from the previous day. Read more

Western New York counties use education, rather than fines, to enforce mask rules: There is little appetite in Western New York for governments to enforce the state mask mandate, or to penalize businesses that violate the regulation, especially outside Erie County. Read more

Bills activate Dion Dawkins from Covid-19 list: The Buffalo Bills activated left tackle Dion Dawkins from the reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday, potentially adding some stability to the offensive line for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

