Covid-19: Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas

Dec. 25, 2021
Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas
Heather Gallagher rushed to a drug store Christmas morning to get a Covid-19 testing kit.
"My kids have the sniffles and I don't want to give it to my parents," the Buffalo resident said. "They woke up with it this morning, and we wouldn't want to put them in a bad position."
Gallagher's family members are all vaccinated, and everyone eligible has gotten a booster shot, but that still meant a lot of questions and concerns as they celebrated a second Covid-19 Christmas.
2021, which began with such optimism as a vaccine became available, saw the holiday season arrive with a record number of cases in Erie County on Thursday, and mounting fears over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant.
Still, because of the vaccines, families were more apt to venture out to see loved ones this Christmas than last year.
