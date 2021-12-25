Covid-19: Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas

Dec. 25, 2021

Buffalonians deal with second Covid Christmas

Heather Gallagher rushed to a drug store Christmas morning to get a Covid-19 testing kit.

"My kids have the sniffles and I don't want to give it to my parents," the Buffalo resident said. "They woke up with it this morning, and we wouldn't want to put them in a bad position."

Gallagher's family members are all vaccinated, and everyone eligible has gotten a booster shot, but that still meant a lot of questions and concerns as they celebrated a second Covid-19 Christmas.

2021, which began with such optimism as a vaccine became available, saw the holiday season arrive with a record number of cases in Erie County on Thursday, and mounting fears over the spread of the newly detected Omicron variant.